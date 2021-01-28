Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Ferber, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Ferber works at Tri-City Primary Care Medical Group, Inc. in Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.