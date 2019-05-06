Dr. Jeffrey Fernyhough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernyhough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Fernyhough, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Fernyhough, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Fernyhough, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Fernyhough works at
Dr. Fernyhough's Office Locations
Florida Back Institute1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 309, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Directions (561) 988-8988
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician.... knows his stuff and takes time to explain your problem. Is conservative in approach and does not "push" surgery. He has taken care of my spine problems on and off for the past several years , Family members have also been patients. His PA, Scott Howell, is also very knowledgeable assists with surgeries and administers painless injections in the office. I have recommended Dr. Fernyhough to several people who have been very pleased.
About Dr. Jeffrey Fernyhough, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U MD Sch Med
- Yale University School of Medicine
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernyhough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernyhough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernyhough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fernyhough works at
Dr. Fernyhough has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernyhough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernyhough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernyhough.
