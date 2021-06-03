See All Podiatrists in Morgantown, WV
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Findling Jr, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (12)
Map Pin Small Morgantown, WV
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Findling Jr, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Findling Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.

Dr. Findling Jr works at Mon Health Primary Care in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Findling Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mon Health Medical Center
    1200 J D Anderson Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-1200
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Footwise Podiatry of W.va. Inc.
    2000 Hampton Ctr Ste B, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 599-9000
  3. 3
    Footwise Podiatry of W.va. Inc.
    1191 Pineview Dr Ste H1, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 599-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mon Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Not-a-Karen — Jun 03, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Findling Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558685289
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Findling Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Findling Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Findling Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Findling Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Findling Jr works at Mon Health Primary Care in Morgantown, WV. View the full address on Dr. Findling Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Findling Jr has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Findling Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Findling Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Findling Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Findling Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Findling Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

