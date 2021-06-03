Dr. Jeffrey Findling Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Findling Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Findling Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Findling Jr, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Findling Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.
Dr. Findling Jr works at
Dr. Findling Jr's Office Locations
Mon Health Medical Center1200 J D Anderson Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-1200Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Footwise Podiatry of W.va. Inc.2000 Hampton Ctr Ste B, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-9000
Footwise Podiatry of W.va. Inc.1191 Pineview Dr Ste H1, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mon Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
No wait, was seen in a timely manner! Best foot care I've ever received. I would HIGHLY recommend Dr. Findling.
About Dr. Jeffrey Findling Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1558685289
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Findling Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Findling Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Findling Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Findling Jr has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Findling Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Findling Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Findling Jr.
