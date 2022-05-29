Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Fine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Fine works at Medical & Surgical Clinic of Irving in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.