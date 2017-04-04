Dr. Fiorenza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Fiorenza, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Fiorenza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fiorenza works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants23 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste 200, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 375-3577
Metz Glen W MD Office601 E Romie Ln Ste 1, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 375-3577
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fiorenza is very thorough. He asked me many questions to assess my individual situation, listened patiently to each answer, and provided his diagnosis and proposed treatment plan. He also allowed me to ask questions and never made me feel he needed to rush out the door. His staff is also great and even had him call me (even though I didn't ask) to address a change in symptoms.
About Dr. Jeffrey Fiorenza, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1851577605
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fiorenza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiorenza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiorenza works at
Dr. Fiorenza has seen patients for Nausea, Abdominal Pain and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiorenza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiorenza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiorenza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiorenza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiorenza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.