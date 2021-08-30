Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Fischer, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Fischer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.



Dr. Fischer works at Florida Urology in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.