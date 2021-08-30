Dr. Jeffrey Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Fischer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Fischer, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Fischer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Dr. Fischer works at
Dr. Fischer's Office Locations
Florida Urology PA2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 210, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 933-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fischer is wonderful. He listens, he's easy to talk to, never rushes you and never makes you feel like you're just complaining. He checks you out thoroughly. I've been going to him for about 10 years and I wouldn't see anyone else. Staff has always been very nice to me as well.
About Dr. Jeffrey Fischer, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1821095068
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fischer speaks Arabic and Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.