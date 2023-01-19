Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Fischgrund, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Fischgrund, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Fischgrund works at Beaumont Orthopaedic Center in Southfield, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.