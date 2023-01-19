Dr. Jeffrey Fischgrund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischgrund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Fischgrund, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Fischgrund, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Fischgrund, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Fischgrund works at
Dr. Fischgrund's Office Locations
-
1
Beaumont Orthopaedic Center26025 Lahser Rd Fl 2, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (248) 280-8550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Beaumont Orthopaedic Center30575 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 280-8550
-
3
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Southfield26025 Lahser Rd # 201, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (833) 667-3627
-
4
Michigan Orthopedic Institute PC.6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 103, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 855-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
His office is one of the most efficient offices I have been in.
About Dr. Jeffrey Fischgrund, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1447231725
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Univ Hagland
- Univ of MD
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischgrund has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischgrund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischgrund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischgrund works at
Dr. Fischgrund has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischgrund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischgrund. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischgrund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischgrund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischgrund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.