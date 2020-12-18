See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Warren, MI
Dr. Jeffrey Fisher, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (25)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Fisher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warren, MI. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Fisher works at Michigan Adult & Child Medicine in Warren, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Adult & Child Medicine
    11885 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 100A, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 751-0732

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Dyslipidemia
Ringworm
Cough
Dyslipidemia
Ringworm

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 18, 2020
    I became a patient of Dr. Fisher's about 5 years ago. He is a great doctor. He is patient, kind and caring. He takes his time with each person. I hope to keep him as my doctor for as long as possible! I have many friends and family members that also see Dr. Fisher. He makes you feel welcome and he is easy to talk to. He is a gentle soul. He takes your concerns seriously.
    Luvbug24 — Dec 18, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Fisher, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1194930891
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fisher works at Michigan Adult & Child Medicine in Warren, MI. View the full address on Dr. Fisher’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

