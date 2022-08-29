Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Fisher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Fisher works at Cardiology Consultants Of New York, P.C. in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.