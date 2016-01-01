Dr. Jeffrey Fleischli, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleischli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Fleischli, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Fleischli, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Fleischli, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Fleischli works at
Dr. Fleischli's Office Locations
-
1
Hshs Medical Group Family Medicine - Jacksonville1745 W Walnut St, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 546-5949Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
HSHS Medical Group Foot & Ankle Specialists - Decatur176 W Mound Rd, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 546-5949Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:30pm
-
3
HSHS Medical Group Foot & Ankle Specialists - Rushville238 S Congress St Dept Senior, Rushville, IL 62681 Directions (217) 546-5949
-
4
HSHS Medical Group Foot & Ankle Specialists100 W 15th St, Beardstown, IL 62618 Directions (217) 546-5949
-
5
HSHS Medical Group Foot & Ankle Specialists - Springfield2901 Old Jacksonville Rd Bldg 919, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 546-5949
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Fleischli, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1467494310
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleischli accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleischli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleischli works at
Dr. Fleischli has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion Surgery and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleischli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fleischli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischli.
