Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Fleischli, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Fleischli, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Fleischli works at HSHS Medical Group - Jacksonville in Jacksonville, IL with other offices in Decatur, IL, Rushville, IL, Beardstown, IL and Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion Surgery and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.