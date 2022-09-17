Dr. Jeffrey Flores, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Flores, DMD
Dr. Jeffrey Flores, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Enid, OK.
Great Plains Family Dentistry of Enid4301 W Owen K Garriott Rd, Enid, OK 73703 Directions (580) 205-7872
- UnitedHealthCare
they always make me feel comfortable and I recommend them all the time when someone asks about a denist to go to
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Dr. Flores has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flores accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Flores using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.