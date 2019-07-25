Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Florman, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Florman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Mainegeneral Medical Center and Mid Coast Hospital.



Dr. Florman works at Neurosurgery and Spine Assocs in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.