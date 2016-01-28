Dr. Jeffrey Foster, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Foster, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Foster, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Helena, MT. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health and Sciences University.
Dr. Foster works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Helena Orthodontics Pllc900 N Last Chance Gulch Ste 101, Helena, MT 59601 Directions (406) 312-2919
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foster?
Dr Foster worked with my granddaughter Kinsley and was very caring and explained things so she could understand.
About Dr. Jeffrey Foster, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1386835700
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health and Sciences University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Foster using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster works at
864 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.