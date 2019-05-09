Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Frank works at
Dr. Frank's Office Locations
Norton Neurology Services Brownsboro4950 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 305, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 394-6460
Norton Neurology Services4915 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 301, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 394-6460
Norton Neurology Services - Downtown210 E Gray St Ste 1003, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-2602
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Frank is extremely intelligent and vested in his patients wellbeing. While he is a major stickler for punctuality, he has a kind bedside manner and listens to my needs as a person. As Neurologist go he is definitely worth the minimal headache for a new patient appointment! His office staff is amazing as well!
About Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1073664470
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank works at
Dr. Frank has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
