Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD is a Neurocritical Care Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Neurocritical Care, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Frank's Office Locations
-
1
Steven Ciolino PC355 W Dundee Rd Ste 110, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (773) 612-8399
-
2
Univ. of Chicago5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 834-4602
-
3
Neurology Clinic5758 S Maryland Ave # 4D, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- NGS CoreSource
- Samaritan Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
"Where do I begin?.." After seeing several other neurologists I brought my family member to Dr. Frank, and what an eye-opener it was! 1. He took time to investigate the root cause(s) from long time in the past to present and in a wide spectrum of potentially related factors and environments. 2. In my primitive unprofessional opinion his neurological exam(s) were extremely and meticulously thorough. 3. But what shocked me the most was his intelligent, patient, and extremely wise approach to the communication with the patient. He listened to her in the way I have never seen from any doctor, and he acknowledged her feelings and concerns, then presented (not imposed) his opinion and patiently explained his findings and assumptions and suggested the treatment options and plans. He is not just a neurologist but a DOCTOR (!) IN THE BEST SENSE OF THE WORD who meant what he said in his Hippocratic Oath in medical school.
About Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD
- Neurocritical Care
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1477604452
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Meml Med Center
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
