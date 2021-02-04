See All Neurologists in Buffalo Grove, IL
Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD

Neurocritical Care
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD is a Neurocritical Care Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Neurocritical Care, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Frank works at Steven Ciolino PC in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Frank's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven Ciolino PC
    355 W Dundee Rd Ste 110, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 612-8399
  2. 2
    Univ. of Chicago
    5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 834-4602
  3. 3
    Neurology Clinic
    5758 S Maryland Ave # 4D, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-6222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan

Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Samaritan Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 04, 2021
    "Where do I begin?.." After seeing several other neurologists I brought my family member to Dr. Frank, and what an eye-opener it was! 1. He took time to investigate the root cause(s) from long time in the past to present and in a wide spectrum of potentially related factors and environments. 2. In my primitive unprofessional opinion his neurological exam(s) were extremely and meticulously thorough. 3. But what shocked me the most was his intelligent, patient, and extremely wise approach to the communication with the patient. He listened to her in the way I have never seen from any doctor, and he acknowledged her feelings and concerns, then presented (not imposed) his opinion and patiently explained his findings and assumptions and suggested the treatment options and plans. He is not just a neurologist but a DOCTOR (!) IN THE BEST SENSE OF THE WORD who meant what he said in his Hippocratic Oath in medical school.
    David D — Feb 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurocritical Care
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477604452
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Meml Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
