Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Frank works at
Locations
Aurora Office1444 S Potomac St Ste 100, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 861-0808
Denver Endoscopy Center8155 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 861-0808
Lakewood Office and Endoscopy Center13952 Denver West Pkwy Bldg 53, Lakewood, CO 80401 Directions (303) 861-0808
New West Physicians Specialty Clinic1536 Cole Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80401 Directions (303) 716-8027
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I thought Dr. Frank was a great doctor. He took the time to listen to my concerns, talk me through some choices as far as diagnosis, and is following up with a procedure. He was extremely nice and caring.
About Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1619922424
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester)
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- University of Colorado
- Colorado College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
