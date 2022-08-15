Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Frederic, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Frederic works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.