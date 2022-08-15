Dr. Jeffrey Frederic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frederic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Frederic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Frederic, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Frederic works at
Locations
-
1
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frederic?
This was my second visit with Dr Frederic and both times he has been prompt and very informative when explaining any procedure. I will definitely continue using his office.
About Dr. Jeffrey Frederic, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1417997974
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frederic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frederic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frederic works at
Dr. Frederic has seen patients for Dermatitis, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frederic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
151 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frederic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frederic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.