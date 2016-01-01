Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Freihage, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Freihage works at Northwest Cardiology Associates Sc in Barrington, IL with other offices in Schaumburg, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.