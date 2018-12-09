Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at UF Health Surgical Specialists - Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.