Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Friedman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
-
1
Jeffrey B Friedman MD PA1400 S Orlando Ave Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 599-7600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
Dr. Friedman and Betty were so helpful in helping me to feel better! I still have a little ways to go, but I know they will be there for me:)
About Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1649338419
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.