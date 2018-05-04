Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Frieling, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Frieling, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Interfaith Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Frieling works at Jeffrey S Frieling MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.