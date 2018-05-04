Dr. Jeffrey Frieling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frieling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Frieling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Frieling, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Frieling, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Interfaith Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Frieling's Office Locations
Salvatore Capone MD PC7704 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 745-4465
Diabetic Eye Center353 Troy Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213 Directions (718) 735-8586
Hospital Affiliations
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Frieling is efficient, patient, knowledgeable and everything one desires in an excellent doctor. All my visits were pleasant ones. His staff is also awesome. I deem it a privilege to be one of his patients.
About Dr. Jeffrey Frieling, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- University Toronto
- Interfaith Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Yeshiva College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Frieling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frieling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frieling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frieling has seen patients for Glaucoma, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frieling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frieling speaks Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Frieling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frieling.
