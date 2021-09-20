Dr. Jeffrey Fronza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fronza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Fronza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Fronza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fronza works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Surgical Associates676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1525, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-4969
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fronza?
Dr. Fronza is amazing. I had a Laparoscopic Bilateral Inguinal Hernia Repair (with meshes) surgery back in January 2021 and everything went well for me. It's now been 8 months after the surgery and I have had no issues and no pain. Both of my hernia bumps disappeared. I was back to normal activities only a couple of weeks after surgery, and then working out again with weights 4 weeks after surgery. The scars are minimal because it was a laparoscopic surgery. This is credit to Dr. Fronza and his surgical team. He was also very attentive during my pre-op and post-op appointments, allowing me to go through my extensive list of questions.
About Dr. Jeffrey Fronza, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1265695258
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
- Northwestern U McGaw MC
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fronza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fronza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fronza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fronza works at
Dr. Fronza has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fronza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Fronza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fronza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fronza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fronza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.