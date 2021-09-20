See All General Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Jeffrey Fronza, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (98)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Fronza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Fronza works at Northwestern Surgical Assocs in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Surgical Associates
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1525, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-4969

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Repair
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia

Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital Chevron Icon
Distal Pancreatectomy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Ventral Herniorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
LINX® Reflux Management System Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer, Familial Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 20, 2021
    Dr. Fronza is amazing. I had a Laparoscopic Bilateral Inguinal Hernia Repair (with meshes) surgery back in January 2021 and everything went well for me. It's now been 8 months after the surgery and I have had no issues and no pain. Both of my hernia bumps disappeared. I was back to normal activities only a couple of weeks after surgery, and then working out again with weights 4 weeks after surgery. The scars are minimal because it was a laparoscopic surgery. This is credit to Dr. Fronza and his surgical team. He was also very attentive during my pre-op and post-op appointments, allowing me to go through my extensive list of questions.
    About Dr. Jeffrey Fronza, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265695258
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health &amp; Science University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern U McGaw MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Fronza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fronza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fronza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fronza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fronza works at Northwestern Surgical Assocs in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Fronza’s profile.

    Dr. Fronza has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fronza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Fronza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fronza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fronza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fronza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

