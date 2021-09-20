Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Fronza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fronza works at Northwestern Surgical Assocs in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.