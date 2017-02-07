See All Ophthalmologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Jeffrey Fuller, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Fuller, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Fuller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham|UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Fuller works at Jeffrey J. Fuller MD PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Fuller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey J. Fuller MD PC
    250 State Farm Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35209 (205) 943-4600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichiasis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Trichiasis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 07, 2017
    He took the time to discuss my condition and he was very pleasant. Nice staff too.
    Oxford, MS — Feb 07, 2017
    About Dr. Jeffrey Fuller, MD

    Ophthalmology
    22 years of experience
    English, Portuguese and Spanish
    1356343917
    Education & Certifications

    Iowa U Hosps & Clins
    Medical Coll Ga
    BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER
    University of Alabama At Birmingham
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Fuller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fuller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fuller works at Jeffrey J. Fuller MD PC in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Fuller’s profile.

    Dr. Fuller has seen patients for Trichiasis, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

