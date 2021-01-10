See All Urologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Gahan, MD

Urology
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Gahan, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Gahan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Gahan works at Parkland Health-psych Unit in Dallas, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gahan's Office Locations

    Parkland Health-psych Unit
    5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-8765
    1500 S Main St Fl 2, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 702-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Frisco

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Umbilical Hernia

Ventral Hernia
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Umbilical Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Secondary Malignancies
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenalectomy
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Barrett's Esophagus
Bladder Surgery
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Constipation
Cystectomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Orchiectomy
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Testicular Cancer
Thymomas
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 10, 2021
    Compassionate and patient. Listens and explains.
    — Jan 10, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Gahan, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679713960
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gahan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gahan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

