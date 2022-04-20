Dr. Jeffrey Gally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Gally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Gally, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Gally, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Gally works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gally's Office Locations
-
1
Jeffrey Gally3880 Coconut Creek Pkwy Ste 102, Coconut Creek, FL 33066 Directions (954) 971-6188
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gally?
PT RELATIVE CAME FROM OUT OF STATE,TO MOVE THE PATIENT OUT OF STATE, DURING DR GALLY'S VACATION MARCH 17-21 .DOCTORS ARE ENTITLED TO PERSONAL TIME OFF . WE ARE A PROFESSIONAL OFFICE AND WE TREAT EVERYONE WITH RESPECT.
About Dr. Jeffrey Gally, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1114084274
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gally has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gally works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.