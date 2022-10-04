Dr. Jeffrey Gamss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Gamss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Gamss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Silver Medical PC1630 E 14th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 692-1198
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Gamss's staff were all very help and friendly. The doctor took the time to listen to every detail and get a good history - it wasn't rushed at all. He's also extremely knowledgeable and caring. I'd highly recommend him!
About Dr. Jeffrey Gamss, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1780793943
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamss has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gamss speaks Russian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.