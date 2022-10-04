Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Gamss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Gamss works at Silver Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.