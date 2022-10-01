See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Jeffrey Garr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Garr, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Garr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with Spine Care Med Grp

Dr. Garr works at Seattle Neurosurgery in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Seattle Neurosurgery
    801 Broadway Ste 617, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 623-0922
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Physician Associates
    601 Broadway Ste 600, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Healthcare
  • Swedish Edmonds Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carpenters Trusts
    • Cigna
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 01, 2022
    Who let’s someone do this. Short of brain surgery Soine surgery is t the scariest. But DrShrnivasan convinced me I was too young and vital to be non mobile. She did my full rat fusion surgery her partner an apt member of the neurosurgeon team aggrerdxwith me I was still to vital to be non mobile. So I asked and he agreed to help me have a better end of life at age 77. He did a double fusion risk for both of us. The rest is history l.
    Dawn Mason — Oct 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Garr, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Garr, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023087780
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Spine Care Med Grp
    Residency
    • University of Washington
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Garr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garr has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Garr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

