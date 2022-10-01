Dr. Jeffrey Garr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Garr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Garr, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Garr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with Spine Care Med Grp
Dr. Garr works at
Dr. Garr's Office Locations
Seattle Neurosurgery801 Broadway Ste 617, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 623-0922
Orthopedic Physician Associates601 Broadway Ste 600, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Healthcare
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carpenters Trusts
- Cigna
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
- Worker's Compensation
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Ratings & Reviews
Who let’s someone do this. Short of brain surgery Soine surgery is t the scariest. But DrShrnivasan convinced me I was too young and vital to be non mobile. She did my full rat fusion surgery her partner an apt member of the neurosurgeon team aggrerdxwith me I was still to vital to be non mobile. So I asked and he agreed to help me have a better end of life at age 77. He did a double fusion risk for both of us. The rest is history l.
About Dr. Jeffrey Garr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1023087780
Education & Certifications
- Spine Care Med Grp
- University of Washington
