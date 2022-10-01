Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Garr, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Garr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with Spine Care Med Grp



Dr. Garr works at Seattle Neurosurgery in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.