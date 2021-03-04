Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Garris, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Garris, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Arden, NC. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.



Dr. Garris works at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at South Asheville in Arden, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.