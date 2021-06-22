Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Garrison, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Garrison, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Winn Parish Medical Center.



Dr. Garrison works at Mid State Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center in Alexandria, LA with other offices in Pineville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.