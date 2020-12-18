Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Gatz, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Gatz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Gatz works at Franciscan Physician Network Schererville Health Center in Valparaiso, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.