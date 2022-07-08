Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Gelfand, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Gelfand, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Gelfand works at Luminis Health Orthopedics in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Bowie, MD and Millersville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.