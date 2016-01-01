Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Gellis, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They completed their fellowship with Graduate Hospital



Dr. Gellis works at Gastroenterology Group Inc The in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.