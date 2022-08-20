Dr. Jeffrey Gelwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Gelwan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Gelwan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Gelwan works at
Locations
-
1
Ct Gi PC21 South Rd Ste 100, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 409-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 10 Jolley Dr, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-0079
- 3 300 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 657-1920
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gelwan?
I think Dr. Gelwan is among the best doctors. Over the years I have had several procedures with him and am scheduled for another very soon. He is kind, sincere, knowledgeable, gentle and so very caring. I highly recommend Dr. Gelwan for any procedure you may need.
About Dr. Jeffrey Gelwan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1619071230
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelwan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelwan works at
Dr. Gelwan has seen patients for Celiac Disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelwan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelwan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelwan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.