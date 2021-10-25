Dr. Jeffrey Geske, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Geske, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Geske, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Geske, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Geske works at
Dr. Geske's Office Locations
-
1
Rochester - Heart200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8195
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geske?
I have never had a doctor spend more time with me than Dr. Geske. He is analytical yet connects emotionally with me; he treats me as the most important person, and is extremely thorough. I live in Kansas City and will from now on plan my annual Cardiology visits to the Mayo Clinic because I was so impressed with him! Its worth the 6 hour drive and overnight stay to meet with him. As an example, following my open heart surgery I spent 70 minutes with Dr. Geske and about 10 minutes with my Cardiologist at home.
About Dr. Jeffrey Geske, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1689878746
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geske has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geske accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Geske using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Geske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geske works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Geske. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geske.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geske, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geske appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.