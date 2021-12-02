Dr. Jeffery Gibson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- TN
- Nashville
- Dr. Jeffery Gibson, MD
Dr. Jeffery Gibson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffery Gibson, MD
Dr. Jeffery Gibson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with University Of Tennessee Memphis|University Tn Health Science Center
Dr. Gibson works at
Dr. Gibson's Office Locations
-
1
TriStar Cardiovascular Surgery2400 Patterson St Ste 307, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7091
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Maze Procedure
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
- View other providers who treat Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
- View other providers who treat Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm of Heart
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Replacement
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Stent Placement
- View other providers who treat Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Chest Trauma
- View other providers who treat Coarctation of the Aorta
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Decortication and Pleurectomy
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
- View other providers who treat Esophagomyotomy
- View other providers who treat Esophagostomy
- View other providers who treat Excision of Esophageal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Heart Defect Repair
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Surgery
- View other providers who treat Heart Valve Replacement
- View other providers who treat Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Surgery
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Mediastinoscopy
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Repair
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Open Thymectomy
- View other providers who treat Patent Ductus Arteriosus
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Effusion
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Bypass
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Resection of Cardiac Tumor
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Segmentectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Tetralogy of Fallot
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
- View other providers who treat Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
- View other providers who treat Vascular Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Assist Device
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS)
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Gibson?
Kind, thoughtful and asked the right questions to better understand his up a coming surgery. Professional and to the point.
About Dr. Jeffery Gibson, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1982606943
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Memphis|University Tn Health Science Center
- University Of Tennessee Memphis
- Meth Hospital|Methodist Hospitals of Memphis
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibson works at
Dr. Gibson has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.