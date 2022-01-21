See All Neurologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Jeffrey Gitt, DO

Neurology
2.7 (99)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Gitt, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Gitt, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Gitt works at Center For Neurology And Spine in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gitt's Office Locations

    Jeffrey S Gitt DO PC
    3805 E Bell Rd Ste 2400, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 482-2116
    North Valley Neurology and Sleep
    3815 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 482-2116

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Migraine
TCD Bubble Test
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Migraine
TCD Bubble Test

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Migraine
TCD Bubble Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Horn Disease
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Myoclonus
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sudoscan
Tremor
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Anosmia
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Headache
Huntington's Disease
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Loss of Taste
Myasthenia Gravis
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
Tension Headache
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 21, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Gitt for at least 10 years. Each time I have an appointment, I have been greeted as a patient AND a friend. I had my latest appointment on 20 January 2022. During the visit, I related a new issue that had cropped up earlier in the month. He asked specific questions, and showed he heard me, and spoke to me not at me. His demeanor and knowledge are beyond reproach. I would highly recommend Dr. Gitt for anyone who is in need of a neurologist. Oh, by the way, the staff at the office are great too!
    Samuel Rosenblatt — Jan 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Gitt, DO

    • Neurology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1831370741
    Education & Certifications

    • Western University Of Health Sciences
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Gitt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gitt works at Center For Neurology And Spine in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Gitt’s profile.

    99 patients have reviewed Dr. Gitt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

