Dr. Jeffrey Giuliani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Giuliani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Giuliani works at
Locations
Inova Medical Group Orthopedics - Fairfax8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 970-6464
Inova Sports Medicine - Fairfax8100 Innovation Park Dr Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 970-6464
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center8901 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD 20889 Directions (301) 319-7742MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Inova Sports Medicine - Ashburn22505 Landmark Ct Ste 235, Ashburn, VA 20148 Directions (703) 970-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've had several surgeries and follow-ups with Dr. Giuliani. He saved my left leg after after a severe accident. He is friendly, straight-forward and professional.
About Dr. Jeffrey Giuliani, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Point Sprts Med/Keller Hosp
- Walter Reed Army Hosp
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
