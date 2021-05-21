Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Dr. Glass' Office Locations
South Texas Surgical Group8019 S New Braunfels Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 333-7510
Jeffrey Glass MD Pllc876 Tx 337 Loop Ste 101, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 624-7993
Christus Santa Rosa Hospital Alamo Heights423 Treeline Park Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 829-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Glass is a consumate professional with an excellent beside manner and a care and concern for patients that is rarely found today. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1487615720
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
