Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Glass works at SOUTHEAST SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in San Antonio, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.