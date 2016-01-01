Dr. Jeffrey Glavin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Glavin, DDS
Dr. Jeffrey Glavin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sherrills Ford, NC.
Dental Care of Sherrills Ford7934 Bradley Long Dr, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673 Directions (828) 979-8445
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1013054279
Dr. Glavin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Glavin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glavin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.