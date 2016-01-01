Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Glaze, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Glaze, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pell City, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center, Princeton Baptist Medical Center and Shelby Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Glaze works at Northside Medical Associates in Pell City, AL with other offices in Clanton, AL, Oneonta, AL, Alabaster, AL, Gardendale, AL, Homewood, AL, Jasper, AL, Birmingham, AL, Gadsden, AL, Winfield, AL, Anniston, AL, Hoover, AL, Trussville, AL and Bessemer, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.