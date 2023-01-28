Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Glenn, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Glenn, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake City, FL. They graduated from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Columbus OH and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Glenn works at The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Systemic Chondromalacia and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.