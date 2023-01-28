Dr. Jeffrey Glenn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glenn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Glenn, DO
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Glenn, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Glenn, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake City, FL. They graduated from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Columbus OH and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Dr. Glenn works at
Dr. Glenn's Office Locations
-
1
The Orthopaedic Institute - Lake City146 SW ORTHOPEDIC CT, Lake City, FL 32024 Directions (352) 517-2421
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glenn?
He is the best he takes his time and explains everything so you can understand it. I would recommend him to anyone .
About Dr. Jeffrey Glenn, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1760464168
Education & Certifications
- the Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Cleveland OH
- Ohio University / Main Campus
- St. Vincent Mercy Hospital
- Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Columbus OH
- University of Central Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glenn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenn accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glenn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glenn works at
Dr. Glenn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Systemic Chondromalacia and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glenn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Glenn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glenn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glenn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glenn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.