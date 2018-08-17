Dr. Jeffrey Gold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Gold, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
Dr. Gold works at
Dr. Gold's Office Locations
-
1
Liberty Vision2440 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 281-5745
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gold?
He knows his trade well
About Dr. Jeffrey Gold, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1013956010
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Brook Army Med Center
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Kenyon College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.