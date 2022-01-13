Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
F. F. Thompson Hospital350 Parrish St, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 336-5115
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Dr Goldstein is very compassionate and knowledgeable who has gone that extra mile to help me as well as my friends and family get better. gastroenterology is an art and a science and Dr Goldstein combines this as well as a great communicator. He diagnoses and explains complex problems to patients is a way they can understand their issues. He gives patients hope to help them to heal. Dr Goldstein is very detailed oriented to get to the root of the problem. Dr Goldstein is not only a wonderful physician he is a great person.
About Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1184677957
- University of Rochester
