Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Goldstein works at FF THompson Hospital in Canandaigua, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.