Dr. Jeffrey Goodman, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (65)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Goodman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.

Dr. Goodman works at Keller & Goodman MD PA in Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Keller & Goodman MD PA
    1879 Nightingale Ln Ste C2, Tavares, FL 32778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 742-7776

  • Adventhealth Waterman

Treatment frequency



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 14, 2022
    I recently had a colonoscopy performed by Dr. Jeffrey Goodman at the Tavares Surgery Center. I’m in my upper 60s and know the importance of colonoscopies for older adults, but I still wasn’t looking forward to the procedure. However, Dr. Goodman is a personable, highly skilled physician who truly cares about his patients, and he took plenty of time to answer my questions and put my mind at ease. On the day of the procedure I went to the Tavares Surgery Center—a very clean, modern, professional facility—and it was simply go to sleep, wake up, and it’s over! Don’t be reluctant about having a colonoscopy. I was impressed with the entire process, from beginning to end, and I could not recommend Dr. Goodman any higher.
    Rick Cooper — Nov 14, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Goodman, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871698613
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goodman works at Keller & Goodman MD PA in Tavares, FL. View the full address on Dr. Goodman’s profile.

    Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

