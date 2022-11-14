Dr. Jeffrey Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Goodman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Goodman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.
Dr. Goodman works at
Locations
-
1
Keller & Goodman MD PA1879 Nightingale Ln Ste C2, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 742-7776
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodman?
I recently had a colonoscopy performed by Dr. Jeffrey Goodman at the Tavares Surgery Center. I’m in my upper 60s and know the importance of colonoscopies for older adults, but I still wasn’t looking forward to the procedure. However, Dr. Goodman is a personable, highly skilled physician who truly cares about his patients, and he took plenty of time to answer my questions and put my mind at ease. On the day of the procedure I went to the Tavares Surgery Center—a very clean, modern, professional facility—and it was simply go to sleep, wake up, and it’s over! Don’t be reluctant about having a colonoscopy. I was impressed with the entire process, from beginning to end, and I could not recommend Dr. Goodman any higher.
About Dr. Jeffrey Goodman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1871698613
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
