Dr. Jeffrey Gorelick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Gorelick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Ums Lithotripsy Services of Danbury LLC51-53 Kenosia Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-0330
Orthopaedic & Specialty Surgery Center40 Old Ridgebury Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 205-2840
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Goreleck listens to you and I find him to be a very caring and compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Jeffrey Gorelick, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Gorelick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorelick accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorelick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorelick has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorelick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gorelick speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorelick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorelick.
