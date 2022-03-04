Dr. Jeffrey Gorvine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorvine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Gorvine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Gorvine, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Gorvine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Gorvine works at
Dr. Gorvine's Office Locations
-
1
HVMA Burlington20 Wall St, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 221-2600Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gorvine?
I've been a patient with Dr. Gorvine for many years now , He is the kind of Dr. That everybody wants to receive care from, Pay no attention to any negative reviews this man is by far, one of the best Doctors at Harvard Vanguard from his exceptional bedside manner to his knowledge & skills in his medical field ... I'm 100% satisfied with him. If your looking for a Doctor who really cares about you & your health ...look no further Dr. Jeffrey Gorvine is the Dr. You should choose & not only for his skills but also for his team of Nurses that help him I feel lucky to have found someone that cares so much for my health & well-being
About Dr. Jeffrey Gorvine, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1376553636
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorvine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorvine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorvine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorvine works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorvine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorvine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorvine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorvine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.