Dr. Jeffrey Gosin, MD

Phlebology
4.8 (123)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Gosin, MD is a Phlebologist in Somers Point, NJ. They specialize in Phlebology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Gosin works at Shore Vascular & Vein Center in Somers Point, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Shore Vascular & Vein Center
    442 Bethel Rd, Somers Point, NJ 08244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 697-7975
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Shore Medical Center

Varicose Vein Procedure
Atherosclerosis
Spider Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Atherosclerosis
Spider Veins

Varicose Vein Procedure
Atherosclerosis
Spider Veins
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angioplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cosmetic Laser Surgery
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Heart Disease
Iliac Aneurysm
Laser Spider Vein Treatment
Laser Tattoo Removal
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Venous Diseases
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Vascular Adrenal Artery Stenting
Port Placements or Replacements
Precision Tx™ for Hyperhydrosis
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
SculpSure Laser Treatment
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy
Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Varicose Vein Removal
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Vascular Surgical Procedure
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Vein Treatment
Venous Compression
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Sclerotherapy
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 123 ratings
    Patient Ratings (123)
    5 Star
    (114)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Gosin, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386752012
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital|UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Gosin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gosin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gosin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gosin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gosin works at Shore Vascular & Vein Center in Somers Point, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gosin’s profile.

    123 patients have reviewed Dr. Gosin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gosin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gosin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gosin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

