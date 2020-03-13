See All Ophthalmologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Jeffrey Gosslee, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Gosslee, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Gosslee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Gosslee works at Jeffrey M. Gosslee, M.D. - Retina Specialists in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gosslee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey M. Gosslee, M.D. - Retina Specialists
    725 N Ashley Ridge Loop Ste 400, Shreveport, LA 71106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 841-8844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Highland Medical Center
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinal Scars
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chorioretinal Scars
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Focal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panretinal Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 13, 2020
    Dr. Gosslee and his staff did an amazing job calming my fears before my procedure. I had a wonderful experience from check in to scheduling my follow-up appointment in the exam room and I was on my way. Dr. Gosslee is so patient and thorough. His staff is top notch! He has his billing in-house so it is done correctly and my claims are always filed with no issues. He is by far the best Retina Dr. in the Shreveport area.
    Barbara Knight — Mar 13, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Gosslee, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1356320568
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Retina Associates
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Gosslee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gosslee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gosslee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gosslee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gosslee works at Jeffrey M. Gosslee, M.D. - Retina Specialists in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Gosslee’s profile.

    Dr. Gosslee has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gosslee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gosslee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gosslee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gosslee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gosslee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

