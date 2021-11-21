Dr. Jeffrey Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Green, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
-
1
Stamford Health215 Stillwater Ave Ste B, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 674-1810
-
2
Stamford Hospital Heart and Vascular Center1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 674-1810Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Green?
Dr Green was extremely attentive, listened carefully, and explained everything to me regarding my CT scan and to my wife, who has a-fibrillation. Dr Green and I watched my CT together and we watched my wife's echocardiogram together. He answered all our questions, was thoughtful in his assessments and follow-up, and reassured us both. We couldn't ask for a better doctor.
About Dr. Jeffrey Green, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366415804
Education & Certifications
- Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein School Of Medicine
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Green speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.