Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Plano East3705 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 867-3577Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?
Everyone in the Radiation department has made me feel safe and comfortable. If not for the reason I am there, I would have missed meeting those wonderful, caring, very special people. The Bible says all things work for good to those who trust in Jesus. So I actually feel blessed; because something good can even come from cancer.
About Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1154363117
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.